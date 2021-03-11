Diana Shipping fixes charters with Olam and Solebay

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed charters worth over $13m for two of its vessels.

Olam International has taken 2017-built newcastlemax San Francisco on a time charter through to between January 15, 2022 and March 15, 2022. The charter is at a rate of $17,750 per day for the first 105 days and $24,700 per day for the balance of the charter. The vessel was previously on charter to Koch Shipping at $16,000 per day.

Additionally, Hong Kong-based Solebay Shipping Cape Company has taken 2005-built capesize Aliki on time charter. The charter is due to commence next week at a rate of $20,500 per day, and is also through to between January 15, 2022 and March 15, 2022. The vessel was also previously on charter to Koch Shipping, at a rate of US$11,300 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 37 bulkers, says the two charter will generate around $13.56m based on the minimum time charter periods.