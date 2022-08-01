Diana Shipping fixes kamsarmax at lower rate

Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with Tata NYK Shipping, a joint venture between Indian steel major Tata Steel and Japanese shipping major NYK Line, for its 2013-built kamsarmax Myrto .

The charter with the Singapore-based company is expected to commence on August 3 and run through to between July 15, 2023 and September 15, 2023. The charter rate is $18,000 per day – down $10,500 from what China’s Solebay was paying when it booked the ship in September last year.

The New York-listed bulker owner said the 82,131 dwt vessel is expected to earn around $6.16m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

In addition to the Myrto deal, Diana, with a fleet of 34 bulkers, recently fixed its 2007-built capesize Boston to Aquavita International up to May 31, 2023, at a daily rate of $20,500 – up from its previous employment with Richland Bulk at $13,000 per day.