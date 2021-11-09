Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes kamsarmax to Cargill

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Diana Shipping

New York-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with Cargill International for the 2010-built kamsarmax Myrsini.

The Greek owner has fixed the 82,100 dwt ship through to between December 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023 at a rate of $22,000 per day. The charter is expected to commence on November 14, 2021.

Diana Shipping said the bulker would generate around $8.29m of revenue on the minimum time charter period. CMB’s Bocimar contracted the Myrsini in May of this year, paying $27,750 per day. 

Diana Shipping currently has a fleet of 36 bulk carriers and expects to take delivery of one kamsarmax bulker by the end of February next year. Earlier this year, Cargill took Diana’s 2015-built cape Santa Barbara on charter up to March 2022 at $17,250 per day.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button