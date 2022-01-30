Diana Shipping fixes kamsarmax to Tongli

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has secured a time charter deal with Singapore’s Tongli Shipping for the 2013-built kamsarmax Astarte .

The charter should commence on January 31, 2022 and end between April 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023, fething $21,500 per day. The 81,513 dwt vessel was previously on charter to Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) at $25,000 per day.

The New York-listed shipowner, which has five kamsarmaxes in its 33-strong fleet and one set to deliver by the end of February, said the deal would generate revenue of around $9.35m for the minimum charter period.