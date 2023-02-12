Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax bulker for two years to SwissMarine

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter deal with Singapore’s SwissMarine for its newcastlemax San Francisco.

The 2017-built ship has been fixed from February 19 at $22,000 per day until January 5, 2025, with options to extend until March 5 the same year.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company said the employment of the 208,000 dwt vessel should bring in nearly $14.9m for the minimum scheduled period of the charter.

Last February, Koch Supply and Trading’s Singapore-based chartering arm paid a daily rate of $30,500 to take the same ship on a roughly one-year charter.

