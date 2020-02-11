Home Uncategorized Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to BHP at reduced rate February 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Uncategorized

Greek owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with BHP Billiton Freight Singapore for 2012-built newcastlemax bulker Philadelphia .

The contract commenced last week, for a period of 14-17 months at a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day. The vessel was previously on charter to Koch Shipping at $20,000 per day.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate $6.09m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.