Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to BHP at reduced rate

February 12th, 2020

Greek owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with BHP Billiton Freight Singapore for 2012-built newcastlemax bulker Philadelphia.

The contract commenced last week, for a period of 14-17 months at a gross charter rate of $14,500 per day. The vessel was previously on charter to Koch Shipping at $20,000 per day.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate $6.09m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

