Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to C Transport Maritime at lower rate

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 13, 2022
0 19 Less than a minute
Diana Shipping

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured a slightly lower day rate in a new time charter deal with C Transport Maritime for its 2012-built newcastlemax Philadelphia.

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 206,040 dwt vessel through to between February 1, 2024 and April 15, 2024 at a charter rate of $26,000 per day.

The vessel was previously fixed to Classic Maritime, earning $28,500 per day. The new contract commenced on April 12 and is expected to deliver approximately $16.87m based on the minimum time charter period.

In February this year, Koch Shipping chartered Diana’s newcastlemax bulker, San Francisco, through to between March 1, 2023, and May 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $30,500, almost double what it paid in 2019.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 13, 2022
0 19 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button