Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to C Transport Maritime at lower rate

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured a slightly lower day rate in a new time charter deal with C Transport Maritime for its 2012-built newcastlemax Philadelphia .

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 206,040 dwt vessel through to between February 1, 2024 and April 15, 2024 at a charter rate of $26,000 per day.

The vessel was previously fixed to Classic Maritime, earning $28,500 per day. The new contract commenced on April 12 and is expected to deliver approximately $16.87m based on the minimum time charter period.

In February this year, Koch Shipping chartered Diana’s newcastlemax bulker, San Francisco, through to between March 1, 2023, and May 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $30,500, almost double what it paid in 2019.