Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to Koch at improved rate

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 9, 2020
Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping for 2017-built bulker Newport News.

The vessel has been chartered through to between October 16, 2021 and December 30, 2021 at a rate of $18,400 per day. The rate is a significant improvement on the $16,500 per day paid by SwissMarine on the bunkers previous charter.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 40 bulkers, says the fixture will generate around $7.3m based on the minimum time charter period.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

