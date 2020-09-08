Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to Koch at improved rate

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping for 2017-built bulker Newport News .

The vessel has been chartered through to between October 16, 2021 and December 30, 2021 at a rate of $18,400 per day. The rate is a significant improvement on the $16,500 per day paid by SwissMarine on the bunkers previous charter.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 40 bulkers, says the fixture will generate around $7.3m based on the minimum time charter period.