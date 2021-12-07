Diana Shipping fixes newcastlemax to Koch at improved rate

Diana Shipping has secured close to $10,000 more in a new deal with Koch Shipping for its newcastlemax bulk carrier, Newport News .

The New York-listed bulker owner has fixed the 2017-built ship through to between July 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023 at a daily rate of $28,000 per day.

Koch is currently paying $18,400 per day until December 16, 2021, when the new charter is expected to commence.

Diana Shipping said the 208,021 dwt bulker would generate around $15.57m of revenue for the minimum time charter period.