Diana Shipping fixes out two more on time charter

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has landed two more time charter deals this month which are expected to generate at least $11.44m.

The New York-listed company has fixed the 2015-built ultramax DSI Aquila, formerly STH New York, to Western Bulk Carriers through to between September 15, 2023, and November 2023, at $13,300 per day. The charter for the 60,309 dwt ship should start on November 22, 2022. Western Bulk also recently took the 2016-built DSI Andromeda for at least 11 months at $14,250 per day.

Meanwhile, Diana secured a contract with EGPN Bulk Carrier for the 2009-built capesize Houston. The charter is expected to commence on November 21, through to July 1, 2024 and August 31, 2024, at $13,000 per day. Before its charter with EGPN, the 177,729 dwt ship was earning $27,000 per day with Koch Shipping.

The latest deals bring this month’s fixtures announced by the company to seven.