Diana Shipping fixes panamax bulker at lower rate

Diana Shipping has agreed a slightly lower day rate on a new time charter deal that is anticipated to earn at least $6.56m.

The New York-listed Greek bulker owner has fixed its 2010-built panamax Selina to Speed Logistics Marine through to between April 15, 2023, and June 20, 2023, at a daily rate of $22,000, down from its previous employment with ASL Bulk Shipping at $26,500 per day.

The 75,700 dwt vessel will commence its charter on June 17, 2022, and earn the above-mentioned sum based on the minimum time charter period.

Diana currently owns and operates a fleet of 35 bulkers, including a capesize set to deliver to its spinoff, OceanPal, which the company agreed to offload for $22m earlier this week.