Diana Shipping fixes panamax bulker to Cargill

May 19th, 2020

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Cargill International for 2010-built panamax bulker Leto.

The charter commences later this week, and runs through to between July 15, 2021 and September 30, 2021, at a rate of $9,000 per day. The vessel was previous on charter to Uniper at $13,000 per day.

Diana says the charter will generate around $3.73m of revenue based on the minimum time charter period. The company currently has a fleet of 41 bulkers.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

