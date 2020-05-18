Diana Shipping fixes panamax bulker to Cargill

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Cargill International for 2010-built panamax bulker Leto .

The charter commences later this week, and runs through to between July 15, 2021 and September 30, 2021, at a rate of $9,000 per day. The vessel was previous on charter to Uniper at $13,000 per day.

Diana says the charter will generate around $3.73m of revenue based on the minimum time charter period. The company currently has a fleet of 41 bulkers.