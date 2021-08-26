Diana Shipping fixes panamax to ASL

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has secured a time charter deal with Singapore’s ASL Bulk Shipping for the 2010-built panamax bulk carrier Selina commencing September 1, 2021.

The charter is through between June 15 and September 15, 2022 at a rate of $26,500 per day. The 75,700 dwt vessel is coming off charter with Glencore’s subsidiary ST Shipping and Transport, who have been paying $11,000 per day.

The New York-listed shipowner, with a fleet of 37 bulkers on a fully delivered basis, said it would generate around $7.53m for the minimum charter period.