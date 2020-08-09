Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes panamax to Ausca

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 10, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping in Hong Kong for 2005-built panamax bulker Melia.

The new charter commences on August 20, and is for a period of eight to ten months at a rate of $10,000 per day plus a $500,000 ballast bonus. The vessel came off charter in April with Cargill, who were paying $10,750 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 40 bulkers, says the charter will generate around $2.75m based on the minimum time charter period.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close