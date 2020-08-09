Diana Shipping fixes panamax to Ausca

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping in Hong Kong for 2005-built panamax bulker Melia .

The new charter commences on August 20, and is for a period of eight to ten months at a rate of $10,000 per day plus a $500,000 ballast bonus. The vessel came off charter in April with Cargill, who were paying $10,750 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 40 bulkers, says the charter will generate around $2.75m based on the minimum time charter period.