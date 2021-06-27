Diana Shipping fixes panamax to Viterra

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has landed a time charter deal with Viterra Chartering for its 2005-built panamax Melia .

Viterra is paying $25,750 per day for a period up to June 7, 2022. The charter commenced retroactively earlier in June, following a charter with Ausca Shipping, who had been paying $10,000 per day, plus a $500,000 gross ballast bonus.

Diana Shipping, with a fleet of 37 bulkers, said the charter will generate around $7.65m of revenue based on the minimum charter period until April 7, 2022.

Viterra chartered Diana Shipping’s 2009-built kamsamax Maia earlier this month for $25,000 per day between May 1 and June 30, 2022.