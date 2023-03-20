Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping gets 30% lower rate on new Cargill panamax fixture

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 20, 2023
0 13 1 minute read
Diana Shipping

Greece’s Diana Shipping has agreed a lower day rate on a new time charter deal with commodity trading giant Cargill for the 2011-built kamsarmax Leonidas P. C.

The 82,165 dwt vessel, ex-Magnolia, has already commenced its contract at $17,000 per day, down some 30% from what Cargill agreed to pay in February last year.

The charter is for 11 and up to 13 months, and the Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 42 bulkers on a fully delivered basis said it expects to earn around $5.6m for the minimum scheduled period of the charter.

Although the deal will bring less to Diana compared to last year, for comparison, Cargill chartered the New York-listed company’s 2013-built panamax Maera last December at $12,000 per day, signalling an upward trend for bulker earnings.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 20, 2023
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button