Diana Shipping gets 30% lower rate on new Cargill panamax fixture

Greece’s Diana Shipping has agreed a lower day rate on a new time charter deal with commodity trading giant Cargill for the 2011-built kamsarmax Leonidas P. C. .

The 82,165 dwt vessel, ex-Magnolia, has already commenced its contract at $17,000 per day, down some 30% from what Cargill agreed to pay in February last year.

The charter is for 11 and up to 13 months, and the Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 42 bulkers on a fully delivered basis said it expects to earn around $5.6m for the minimum scheduled period of the charter.

Although the deal will bring less to Diana compared to last year, for comparison, Cargill chartered the New York-listed company’s 2013-built panamax Maera last December at $12,000 per day, signalling an upward trend for bulker earnings.