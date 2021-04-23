Diana Shipping newcastlemax fixed at its best ever rate

NYSE-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with Classic Maritime for 2012-built newcastlemax bulker Philadelphia.

The vessel commenced the new charter on May 1, through to between March 1, 2022 and May 1, 2022 at a rate of $28,500 per day. The rate is significantly higher than the previous charter to BHP at $14,500 per day.

Semiramis Paliou, CEO of Diana Shipping, commented: “We are pleased to announce the specific time charter fixture, which is in line with our chartering strategy over the years. We find it especially noteworthy that the m/v Philadelphia has been fixed at the highest rate since the vessel was delivered to us in 2012, a reflection of the robust current dry bulk market.”

Yesterday, Splash reported that the Baltic Dry Index has surged to 10-year highs with capesize bulkers leading the charge.

Diana Shipping currently owns a fleet of 36 bulkers.