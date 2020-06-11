Diana Shipping newcastlemax gets pay rise with new Engelhart fixture

June 12th, 2020

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has managed to fix one of its newcastlemax bulkers at a higher price than its previous fixture.

Diana has agreed a time charter with Engelhart CTP Freight in Switzerland for 2012-built newcastlemax bulker Los Angeles at a rate of $14,250 per day. The charter commenced last week, and is through to between October 1 and December 31, 2021. The vessel was previously on charter to SwissMarine Services at $13,250 per day.

The charter will generate around $6.77m based on the minimum time charter period.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

