Diana Shipping newcastlemax gets pay rise with new Engelhart fixture

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has managed to fix one of its newcastlemax bulkers at a higher price than its previous fixture.

Diana has agreed a time charter with Engelhart CTP Freight in Switzerland for 2012-built newcastlemax bulker Los Angeles at a rate of $14,250 per day. The charter commenced last week, and is through to between October 1 and December 31, 2021. The vessel was previously on charter to SwissMarine Services at $13,250 per day.

The charter will generate around $6.77m based on the minimum time charter period.