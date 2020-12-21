Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping offload panamax

Diana Shipping has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell its 2001-built vessel 75,200 dwt panamax bulker Oceanis to an undisclosed buyer for a price of $5.75m.

The vessel will be delivered to the new owner by April, 2021.

Following the sale, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.

In the meantime, Diana Shipping entered into a time charter contract with EGPN Bulk Carrier for its 2010-built 177,773 dwt capesize bulker New York.

The gross charter rate is $14,000 per day for a period until up to maximum June 30, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on December 27.

The employment is anticipated to generate approximately $6.57m of gross revenue for the company.

