Diana Shipping offloads ageing capesize for $15m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 25, 2023
New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sold its 2005-built capesize Aliki for $15.08m to an unaffiliated third party.

The Marshall Islands-flagged 180,200 dwt bulker, VesselsValue estimates as worth $15.77m, will change hands by February 28, 2023.

The ship has been on charter with Koch Supply and Trading’s Singapore-based chartering arm Koch Shipping since February last year fetching $24,500 per day.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company will after the sale and delivery of the final Sea Trade ultramax own 42 bulkers of which 10 capes.

