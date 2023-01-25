Diana Shipping offloads ageing capesize for $15m

New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sold its 2005-built capesize Aliki for $15.08m to an unaffiliated third party.

The Marshall Islands-flagged 180,200 dwt bulker, VesselsValue estimates as worth $15.77m, will change hands by February 28, 2023.

The ship has been on charter with Koch Supply and Trading’s Singapore-based chartering arm Koch Shipping since February last year fetching $24,500 per day.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company will after the sale and delivery of the final Sea Trade ultramax own 42 bulkers of which 10 capes.