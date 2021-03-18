Diana Shipping offloads another panamax

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has announced the sale of 2006-built panamax bulker Naias for $11.25m.

The vessel, which has a market value of $9.8m according to VesselsValue, will be delivered to its new owners by July 30. Diana Shipping did not reveal the buyers, and the transaction has yet to be reported by brokers.

Upon completion of the sale, Diana Shipping will be left with 36 bulkers in its fleet having completed 14 sales over the last three years, most of which have been panamaxes.