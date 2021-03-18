Europe

Diana Shipping offloads another panamax

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 18, 2021
0 40 Less than a minute
Diana Shipping

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has announced the sale of 2006-built panamax bulker Naias for $11.25m.

The vessel, which has a market value of $9.8m according to VesselsValue, will be delivered to its new owners by July 30. Diana Shipping did not reveal the buyers, and the transaction has yet to be reported by brokers.

Upon completion of the sale, Diana Shipping will be left with 36 bulkers in its fleet having completed 14 sales over the last three years, most of which have been panamaxes.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 18, 2021
0 40 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button