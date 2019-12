Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed an agreement to sell 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso for $7.275m.

The vessel, which is valued at $8m by VesselsValue, is scheduled to be delivered to the unnamed buyer by the end of January.

Diana Shipping has been consistently selling off its panamaxes for over a year, the Calipso the ninth panamax bulker to go since last November.