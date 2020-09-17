Diana Shipping offloads another panamax

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping continues its sell-off of older panamax bulkers in its fleet.

The company has sold the 2006-built Coronis to an unnamed buyer for $7.1m. The price is slightly lower than the $7.43m valuation placed on the vessel by VesselsValue.

Delivery is scheduled for before January 20, 2021 and once completed Diana’s fleet will be trimmed down to 39 vessels.

Diana Shipping has now sold ten panamax bulkers since November 2018, with Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime the taker of two of the last three vessels.