Diana Shipping panamax bulker fixed to Glencore

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture for 2006-built panamax bulker Artemis.

The charter commenced this week at a rate of $10,250 per day, and is through to between January 5, 2022 and March 30, 2022. Previously, the bulker was on charter to Koch Shipping at $10,150 per day.

The bulker is the second to be fixed by Diana this week at a higher rate, with CLdN Cobelfret taking 2012-built post-panamax bulker Polymnia at $12,100 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 38 bulkers, says the charter will generate around $4.06m based on the minimum time charter period.

