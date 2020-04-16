Diana Shipping panamax fixed to Uniper at reduced rate

April 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities for 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso.

The charter commenced earlier this week, and is though to between October 15 and December 31, 2020. Uniper will pay $4,750 per day for the first 45 days and $8,250 per day for the remainder of the charter. Previously, the vessel was on charter to Crystal Sea Shipping at $15,400 per day.

Diana Shipping had sold the Calipso in December 2019 for $7.275m, however the deal fell through in February.

Earlier this week, Diana Shipping fixed 2009-built capesize bulker Houston to Monaco’s C Transport Maritime.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

