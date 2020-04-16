Diana Shipping panamax fixed to Uniper at reduced rate

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities for 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso .

The charter commenced earlier this week, and is though to between October 15 and December 31, 2020. Uniper will pay $4,750 per day for the first 45 days and $8,250 per day for the remainder of the charter. Previously, the vessel was on charter to Crystal Sea Shipping at $15,400 per day.

Diana Shipping had sold the Calipso in December 2019 for $7.275m, however the deal fell through in February.

Earlier this week, Diana Shipping fixed 2009-built capesize bulker Houston to Monaco’s C Transport Maritime.