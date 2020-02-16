Diana Shipping panamax sale falls through

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has announced that it has received a notice of cancellation of the contract to sell 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso .

The vessel was sold by Diana Shipping to an unnamed third party in December for $7.275m.

The buyer has since elected to exercise their right to cancel as a result of the vessel missing the cancelling date due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel. It has now taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.

The cancellation leaves Diana Shipping with a fleet of 41 vessels.