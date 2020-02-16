Diana Shipping panamax sale falls through

February 17th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has announced that it has received a notice of cancellation of the contract to sell 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso.

The vessel was sold by Diana Shipping to an unnamed third party in December for $7.275m.

The buyer has since elected to exercise their right to cancel as a result of the vessel missing the cancelling date due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel. It has now taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.

The cancellation leaves Diana Shipping with a fleet of 41 vessels.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

