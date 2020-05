Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new loan facility with Nordea Bank for $55.848m, refinancing its existing loan with Nordea for the same amount.

The refinancing extends the repayment of the loan by two years, through to March 2022, and an option is included to extend repayment by two additional years to March 2024.

Led by Simeon Palios, Diana Shipping currently owns a fleet of 41 bulkers.