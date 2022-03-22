Diana Shipping scores bumper rate with new Engelhart fixture

Diana Shipping has struck a time charter deal with Engelhart CTP Freight for the 2015-built capesize bulk carrier New Orleans . The charter is expected to commence on March 15, 2022, earning around 106% more per day compared to the previous fixture.

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 180,960 dwt vessel through to between November 20, 2023 and January 31, 2024 at a charter rate of $32,000 per day. The vessel is currently chartered to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha for $15,500 per day.

Diana said it expects to earn approximately $19m based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier this month, the Greek bulker owner, with a fleet of 34 ships, fixed its 2006-built panamax, Artemis, to Cargill at a charter rate of $21,250 per day.