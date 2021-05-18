Diana Shipping seals $91m refinancing

NYSE-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has signed a sustainability linked loan facility worth $91m with ABN AMRO.

The facility is to refinance existing loans on six vessels in Diana’s fleet, the Medusa, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Santa Barbara and Artemis.

Semiramis Paliou, CEO of Diana Shipping, said: “We are pleased to have signed this loan agreement with ABN AMRO Bank N.V., which is in accordance with our policy of managing our cash flow and loan maturities proactively for the benefit of our shareholders. The added sustainability aspect is essential not only for the potential additional cost savings, but more importantly because it is in line with the Company’s commitment towards its long-term sustainability goals.”

Diana Shipping owns a fleet of 36 bulkers.