Diana Shipping seals another charter deal with Uniper

Diana Shipping seals another charter deal with Uniper

June 8th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Uniper for 2014-built panamax bulker Atalandi.

The charter commences on June 9, in direct continuation of the current charter, at a rate of $9,300 per day and for a period of 13 to 16 months. Uniper was previously paying $12,250 per day for the vessel.

Of Diana Shipping’s 41 bulkers, Uniper currently has three on charter.

Last week, it took 2013-built post-panamax bulker Phaidra on charter in direct continuation of the previous charter. It also took 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso on charter from Diana Shipping in April.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.