Diana Shipping seals another charter deal with Uniper

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Uniper for 2014-built panamax bulker Atalandi .

The charter commences on June 9, in direct continuation of the current charter, at a rate of $9,300 per day and for a period of 13 to 16 months. Uniper was previously paying $12,250 per day for the vessel.

Of Diana Shipping’s 41 bulkers, Uniper currently has three on charter.

Last week, it took 2013-built post-panamax bulker Phaidra on charter in direct continuation of the previous charter. It also took 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso on charter from Diana Shipping in April.