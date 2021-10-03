Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping seals cape charter with Olam

NYSE-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Olam International for 2005-built capesize Baltimore.

The charter commenced on September 28, and is for a duration of around 90 days at a rate of $56,000 per day. The ship was previously on charter to Koch Shipping at just $13,000 per day.

During September, Diana Shipping announced seven other charter deals with the latest being a deal for two ships with Aquavita International.

Diana Shipping owns a fleet of 36 vessels.

