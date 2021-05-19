Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping seals kamsarmax charter with MOL

NYSE-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines for 2013-built kamsarmax Astarte.

The charter commences today at a rate of $25,000 per day, through to between November 1 and December 15, 2021. The vessel was previously on charter to Aquavita International at just $11,750 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 36 vessels, says the charter will generate around $4.03m of gross revenue based on the minimum charter period.

Earlier this week, Diana Shipping sealed a $91m refinancing against six of its vessels.

