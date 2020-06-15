Diana Shipping seals new deal for panamax bulker

June 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping in Hong Kong for 2013-built panamax bulker Maera.

The charter, which has already commenced, is at a daily rate of $8,600 through to between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 20221. The vessel was previously on charter to Glencore at $9,450 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 41 bulkers, says the new charter will generate around $3.27m based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier in the month Diana fixed a similarly aged panamax, the 2014-built Atalandi, to Uniper at $9,300 per day.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

