Diana Shipping seals new deal for panamax bulker

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping in Hong Kong for 2013-built panamax bulker Maera .

The charter, which has already commenced, is at a daily rate of $8,600 through to between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 20221. The vessel was previously on charter to Glencore at $9,450 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 41 bulkers, says the new charter will generate around $3.27m based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier in the month Diana fixed a similarly aged panamax, the 2014-built Atalandi, to Uniper at $9,300 per day.