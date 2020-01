Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International for 2013-built kamsarmax Astarte .

The contract commences this week, and is for 14-16 months at a gross charter rate of $11,750 per day. The vessel was previously on charter to Glencore at $14,250 per day.

Diana Shipping says the new charter will generate around $4.94m based on the minimum charter period.