Diana Shipping seals new panamax charter with Phaethon

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Phaethon International Company for 2001-built panamax bulker Oceanis .

The charter commenced today, and is for a period of 12-14 months at rate of $9,200 per day. The vessels was previously on charter with Hong Kong’s Ausca Shipping at a rate of $10,350 per day.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 41 bulkers, says the new charter will generate around $3.31m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.