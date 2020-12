Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine for its 2007-built 174,261 dwt capesize Semirio .

The gross charter rate is $13,500 per day for a period until October 5, 2021 minimum up to December 20, 2021 maximum.

The company expects the employment to generate approximately $3.7m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.