Diana Shipping secures Cobelfret charter extension at bumper rate

Adis AjdinJanuary 19, 2022
Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping has sealed a charter extension with CLdN Cobelfret for the post-panamax bulker Polymnia, in a deal that will see the Greek owner’s day rates more than double. 

The New York-listed company has fixed the 2012-built vessel at $24,750 per day through to between January 15, 2023 and March 15, 2023. The new charter is expected to commence on February 2, 2022. Cobelfret is currently paying $12,100 per day.

Diana Shipping, which on a fully delivered basis owns a fleet of 35 bulkers, said the employment of Polymnia should generate around $8.5m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

