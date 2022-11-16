Diana Shipping secures employment for latest ultramax delivery

New York-listed Diana Shipping has chartered out its ultramax bulker DSI Andromeda to Western Bulk Carriers, hot on the heels of the vessel’s delivery from Sea Trade Holdings.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2016-built ship, formerly known as TH Tokyo, through to between October 16, 2023, and December 16, 2023 at $14,250 per day. The charter has already commenced.

Delivery of the 60,309 dwt vessel was announced earlier this week in addition to the charter deal with ASL Bulk Marine, for another recently-delivered ultramax DSI Polaris.

Diana Shipping, with a fleet of 40 ships, said the new deal would generate $4.7m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.