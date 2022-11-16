Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping secures employment for latest ultramax delivery

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 17, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
British Steel

New York-listed Diana Shipping has chartered out its ultramax bulker DSI Andromeda to Western Bulk Carriers, hot on the heels of the vessel’s delivery from Sea Trade Holdings.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2016-built ship, formerly known as TH Tokyo, through to between October 16, 2023, and December 16, 2023 at $14,250 per day. The charter has already commenced.

Delivery of the 60,309 dwt vessel was announced earlier this week in addition to the charter deal with ASL Bulk Marine, for another recently-delivered ultramax DSI Polaris.

Diana Shipping, with a fleet of 40 ships, said the new deal would generate $4.7m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 17, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button