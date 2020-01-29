Diana Shipping sells capesize, seals kamsarmax charter
Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has announced the sale of one of its vessels, and the charter of another.
The company has sold 2002-built capesize bulker Norfolk to an unnamed third party for $9.35m. The vessel, which is valued at $9.4m by MSI, will be delivered to the buyer before February 25.
Diana Shipping has also sealed a charter with Aquavita International for 2009-built kamsarmax Maia. The charter commenced yesterday and is for 14-16 months at a rate of $11,200 per day. The vessel was previously on charter to Glencore at $13,300 per day.
The capesize sale will leave Diana Shipping with 13 capesizes in a dry bulk fleet of 41 vessels.
