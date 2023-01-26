Diana Shipping takes reduced rates for new panamax fixtures

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured employment for two of its ships at lower rates that should bring in no less than $10.68m.

The New York-listed firm has extended its time charter contract with Aquavita International for the 2014-built panamax Atalandi at $13,250 per day. The Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 42 bulkers on a fully delivered basis will come out 85% shorter compared to the previous dayrate of $24,500. The new charter should start on February 15 and last at least until March 5 next year, with options to extend for up to two months.

In addition, the 2010-built panamax Leto , which Aquavita chartered for $25,500 per day in October 2021, will begin a new contract with Cargill in late January for $14,500 per day. The 81,297 dwt ship has been fixed through to between March 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024.

Earlier this month, Diana fixed three ships for close to $24m. The 2012-built newcastlemax Los Angeles was contracted by Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the 2014-built capesize GP Zafirakis by Solebay, while Luxemburg-based CLdN Cobelfret booked the 2012-built post-panamax Polymnia.