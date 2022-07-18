Diana Shipping ups rate in new capesize deal with Aquavita

New York-listed Diana Shipping has landed an improved time charter contract for one of its bulk carriers that is anticipated to generate at least $5.25m.

The Greek bulker owner has fixed its 2007-built capesize Boston to Aquavita International through to between April 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023, at a daily rate of $20,500 – up from its previous employment with Richland Bulk at $13,000 per day.

The 177,828 dwt vessel commenced its charter on July 15 and will earn the above-mentioned sum based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier this month, the company fixed its 2013 post-panamax Electra to Refined Success Limited and the 2010-built capesize New York to C Transport Maritime, both at bunper rates.

Diana currently owns and operates a fleet of 35 bulkers, including a capesize set to deliver to its spinoff, OceanPal, which the company agreed to offload for $22m in June this year.