Diana Shipping wraps up $66m leaseback sale of capesize duo

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has raised gross proceeds of $66.4m after completing a sale and leaseback deal for two of its 2015-built capesize vessels with unaffiliated Japanese third parties.

As part of the deals for New Orleans and Santa Barbara, which secured $33.2m each, the New York-listed company has bareboat charter-in the vessels for eight years with purchase options at the end of the third year of their charters. The charters commenced on September 8 and September 12, respectively.

After completion of the previously announced sale of the capesize Baltimore to its spinoff OceanPal and the acquisition of the nine Sea Trade ultramaxes, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 43 bulkers.