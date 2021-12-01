Diana’s spinoff OceanPal surges on first day of trading

Shares of Diana Shipping’s Nasqad-listed spinoff OceanPal skyrocketed on the first day of trading, closing close to 47% higher.

The trade opened at $3.56 per share and, at one point, reached a staggering price of $10.8, an increase of some 203%.

The stock then went through ups and downs and eventually closed at $5.22. Meanwhile, Diana Shipping shares were down 5.6% to $4.20.

In October, Diana Shipping decided to spin off three of its older ships into a newly formed vehicle. The New York-listed bulker owner said then that the creation of a separate, publicly-traded dry bulk company focusing on older vessels with shorter-duration charters would further enhance shareholder value by providing greater exposure to the shorter-term charter market.

Shareholders of Diana Shipping received one OceanPal share for every 10 shares of Diana Shipping held on the record date of November 3, 2021.