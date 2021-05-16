Digital technology partnership achieves significant reduction in vessel opex

Kongsberg Digital and MAN Energy Solutions formed a partnership in 2019 to develop a collaborative platform which would bring together their Vessel Insight, PrimeServ Assist, and MAN CEON data collection, monitoring and optimisation packages.

The partnership has now successfully demonstrated the value of the platform in a pilot project on two Horizon class vessels operated by Norway-based Höegh Autoliners.

Andreas Jagtøyen, EVP Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, said: “The joint digital infrastructure allows the operator to monitor vessel assets and check the running conditions of the engines remotely from shore, in order to give decision-making support to the ship’s crew.”

During the pilot project the two vessels reduced fuel consumption and equipment operation, plus benchmarked performance. Consequently, Hoegh has decided to install the systems on a further four vessels.

Andreas Enger, CEO, Höegh Autoliners, commented: “Our purpose is to provide greener and more sustainable deep-sea transportation and we are working closely with suppliers to achieve this. The collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and Kongsberg Digital has accelerated the digitalisation of our vessel’s operations and is an important step in improving our operational efficiency.”