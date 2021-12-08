Diligent confirms exit from Imabari 28s

Diligent Holdings have confirmed the delivery of all five of its Imabari 28s to a range of international clients, despite a recent drop in the market.

The remaining fleet comprises one large Japanese handysize and nine supramax bulk carriers, all Japanese built or Japanese supervised at Tsuneishi Cebu.

The last vessel to change hands named Magnolia was delivered to fellow Greek owners in Brazil on Monday, completing a year of notable S&P activity conducted by the company’s exclusive brokers Hull Search International of London.

The family-led shipowing company is understood to have an aggressive appetite for larger index-linked tonnage which they will look to acquire in 2022.