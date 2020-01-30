Diligent Holdings continues to accumulate supramaxes

Dimitris Michalos-led Diligent Holdings has begun the year in similar fashion to the last two years, building up its fleet of secondhand supramaxes.

Brokers report that the Greek firm has acquired Mitsui-built supramax bulker Triton Valk (2009) from Triton Navigation for $11.3m. The price is just under the $11.75m valuation by VesselsValue.

Diligent’s fleet grows to 16 vessels with the aquisition, having been a single-vessel owning company just four years ago. The company went on a handysize spending spree in 2016 and 2017 to take its fleet to six vessels, and has since switched its attention to supramaxes, adding five in 2018 and four in 2019.