Dingheng Shipping charters in two chemical tankers

Chinese chemical tanker sepcialist Dingheng Shipping has brought two chemical tankers into its fleet through bareboat charter agreements.

The company has chartered the 2001-built 13,700 dwt Stenstraum from Norwegian owner Stenersen and the 2009-built 11,600 dwt Singapore Pioneer from South Korean owner Wooil Marine.

The two vessels have expanded Dingheng’s fleet of 24 vessels including 15 self-owned. The company also has another four chemical tankers on order.

Dingheng Shipping commenced an ambitious expansion plan in 2018 to build a fleet of 100 small and medium size chemical tankers with capacity ranging from 2,000 dwt to 15,000 dwt.