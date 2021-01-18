Greater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Dingheng Shipping orders six chemical tankers at Wuhu Shipyard

Chinese tanker operator Dingheng Shipping has placed an order at Wuhu Shipyard for the construction of six chemical tankers.

The order includes five 6,600 dwt tankers and one 9,000 dwt tanker. All the vessels will be equipped with smart navigation systems as part of Dingheng’s plan to form a “smart green” fleet. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled in 2022.

Jiangsu Financial Leasing will provide financing support for the ships.

Dingheng Shipping commenced an ambitious expansion plan in 2018 to build a fleet of 100 small and medium size chemical tankers with capacity ranging from 2,000 dwt to 15,000 dwt by 2028.

