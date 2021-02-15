ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

Diversifying CMA CGM develops air cargo division with purchase of four freighter planes

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 15, 2021
CMA CGM

Diversification at French liner CMA CGM is accelerating with news of the establishment of an air cargo division. CMA CGM Air Cargo has been created with the purchase of four four Airbus A330-200F freighters. Like containerline freight rates, air cargo rates are currently exceptionally high.

Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM, commented: “In response to the growing demand from our customers for agile logistics solutions, we are creating a new division within the CMA CGM Group dedicated to air transport: CMA CGM Air Cargo. This division will launch with four Airbus A330-200F aircraft and will leverage commercial partnerships with airlines in order to deliver global coverage. This is a major milestone in the development of our logistics services.”

In September last year the Marseille-headquartered liner bought a 30% stake in French airline company Groupe Dubreuil Aero. Dubreuil Aero owns the Air Caraibes and French Bee lines, which operate primarily between mainland France and overseas French territories.

In 2019, CMA CGM completed its acquisition of CEVA Logistics.

