DNV launches digital EEXI Calculator

One of the key headlines from this week’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting at the International Maritime Orghanization has been the confirmation that the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) will take effect in 2023.

An estimated 30,000 vessels will need to take action to comply with the regulation.

To this end, class society DNV has launched its EEXI Calculator – a digital tool to support customers in ensuring their compliance with the new regulation.

The aim of the EEXI is to assess the energy efficiency of existing ships, focusing solely on their design. It determines the standardised CO2 emissions related to a vessel’s installed engine power, transport capacity, speed, and degree of energy efficiency. The regulation will be applicable for all cargo, ropax and cruise vessels above 400 gt, depending on their propulsion type and whether they trade internationally. DNV estimates that currently up to 30,000 vessels need to take action to comply with the upcoming EEXI regulation.

“The EEXI is putting a great deal of pressure on shipowners to take immediate action in order to analyse the energy efficiency of their fleet and make any necessary adjustments to ensure compliance,“ said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime.

DNV’s new calculator can produce an EEXI calculation and the technical file based on the data uploaded by the customer.

For more complex cases, and when the customer wants to save time and effort, DNV’s advisory experts can work with customers to map out a pathway to compliance, identify the correct parameters for the calculation, and assist in preparing the required documentation.

“These two pathways are designed to help everyone tackle their EEXI challenges in time to reach compliance,” said Fabian Kock, head of section environmental certification, DNV Maritime. “For companies with a younger fleet, this may not require major adjustments, they can easily access and prepare the required documentation through our EEXI calculator. And for those who need more support, there is the opportunity to tap into DNV’s extensive expertise as they prepare to make more involved decisions around how their vessels can meet the regulatory requirements and secure EEXI compliance when the regulation comes into force.”